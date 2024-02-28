EaseMyTrip forges strategic partnership with Zaggle

To deliver integrated travel and expense management solutions

EaseMyTrip announced a strategic partnership with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a SaaS FinTech player that provides spend management products and solutions to corporates to deliver integrated travel and expense management solutions.

EaseMyTrip's Corporate clients will now get seamless access to Zaggle's EMS platform that provides end-to-end travel and expense management solutions which includes right from booking flights, hotels, and other travel arrangements to managing the expense process incurred during the travel.

By integrating travel booking functionality with expense reporting capabilities, the partnership offers streamlined workflow, ensures compliance with corporate policies, and provides real-time visibility into travel expenditure. There is a strong connection between corporate travel and the demand for robust expense management solutions because corporate travel is driving demand with increased travel volume, focus on cost control, improved traveller experience with modern expense management solutions offering user-friendly interfaces, mobile apps, and automated processes, streamlining expense reporting, and improving the overall travel experience for employees.

