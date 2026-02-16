Associate Sponsors

EaseMyTrip plans to raise capital of Rs 500 cr

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
EaseMyTrip has announced plans to raise capital up to Rs 500 crore as part of its ongoing strategy to scale key growth areas and reinforce its financial strength. The Board has approved, in principally, a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities, subject to requisite approvals.

The proposed capital raise is intended to support EaseMyTrip's expansion across high-potential segments, particularly in hotels and holidays, while also enabling continued investments in technology, platform enhancement, and strategic opportunities aligned with its long-term business priorities. The move is aimed at providing additional flexibility to execute growth initiatives while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

