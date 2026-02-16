Associate Sponsors

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 OPM %11.1114.29 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

