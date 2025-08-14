East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.01% to Rs 56.56 crore

Net loss of East West Freight Carriers reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.01% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.56.5692.734.694.450.201.52-0.261.14-0.320.62

