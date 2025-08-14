Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 12.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 8.35 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 12.17% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.358.1699.0499.0263.9356.7163.9356.7162.7655.95

