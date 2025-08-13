Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 233.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 321.46 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 233.50% to Rs 46.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 321.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.321.46292.5128.2823.9378.5055.7949.5828.6846.8914.06

