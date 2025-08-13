Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit rises 107.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 108.70 crore

Net profit of Stanley Lifestyles rose 107.89% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 108.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.108.70100.7020.7019.9622.2016.5010.405.807.903.80

