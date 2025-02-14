Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 342.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 342.86% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales05.97 -100 OPM %0-3.35 -PBDT0.150.09 67 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.310.07 343

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

