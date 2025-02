La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit declines 64.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.50% to Rs 47.83 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries declined 64.48% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 49.50% to Rs 47.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.47.8394.723.623.271.262.540.571.870.651.83

