Easy Trip Planners' arms secure Madhya Pradesh Government's first inter-city electric bus tender

Easy Trip Planners has announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries, YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility, have successfully secured Madhya Pradesh Government's first inter-city electric buses tender, issued by Sagar City Transport Services (SCTSL).

Under this achievement, electric buses will be operated by YoloBus and manufactured by Easy Green Mobility. This win addresses the pressing challenge of limited electric bus supply amid high demand, while also aligning with the states vision for sustainable public transportation.

The first batch of state-of-the-art electric buses will be deployed in August 2025. Each bus is engineered to deliver an unmatched blend of advanced technology, passenger comfort, and environmental efficiencyensuring a seamless, safe, and green travel experience.

YoloBus is transforming intercity travel across India with its premium services, operating on more than 250 routes and redefining the travel experience with superior comfort, sustainability, and efficiency.

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "Our entry into in-house electric bus manufacturing is a direct response to the strong demand we've observed through YoloBus. In a market where supply struggles to meet soaring demand, we recognized that this strategic shift was not just necessary to address immediate operational needs but also to capture a rapidly growing market. The electric vehicle market, valued at USD 331.9 million in 2024, is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 18.2%.

This move is further supported by robust government initiatives, such as the PM E-Drive, state-level policies, and PLI schemes, offering an excellent opportunity to localize production and create a fully 'Make-in-India' product. With our new subsidiary, Easy Green Mobility, and an initial investment of Rs 200 crore, we are committed to setting new standards in sustainable transit and expanding our presence in the booming EV and eMobility sector.

Manoj Soni, CEO of Easy Green Mobility, said, We are thrilled to collaborate with SCTSL and the Madhya Pradesh government in their commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and are grateful for their trust in Easy Green Mobility and EaseMyTrip. As we contribute to Indias Make in India vision of becoming a global leader in green transportation, we are excited to roll out our advanced electric buses through YoloBus, providing a new experience to the people of Madhya Pradesh with eco-friendly travel solutions and comfortable buses. Through this partnership, we remain dedicated to enhancing public transit in the region by delivering an improved travel experience while promoting sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.53% to Rs 34.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.68 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 6.36% YoY to Rs 150.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.47% to Rs 12.05 on the BSE.

