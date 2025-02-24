EaseMyTrip's YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility win MP Govt.'s electric buses order

EaseMyTrip.com through its wholly owned subsidiaries, YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility have achieved a groundbreaking milestone by winning Madhya Pradesh Government's only first inter-city electric buses tender Issued by Sagar City Transport Services (SCTSL). Said electric buses shall be operated by EaseMyTrip's operating arm YoloBus & manufactured by Easy Green Mobility.

This historic win directly addresses the pressing market challenge of limited electric bus supply amid high demand, while aligning with the state's ambitious vision for sustainable public transportation. For this project, the first batch of state-of-the-art electric buses will be deployed in August 2025. Each bus is engineered to deliver an unmatched blend of advanced technology, passenger comfort, and environmental efficiencyensuring a seamless, safe, and green travel experience.

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said, "Our entry into in-house electric bus manufacturing is a direct response to the strong demand we've observed through YoloBus. In a market where supply struggles to meet soaring demand, we recognized that this strategic shift was not just necessary to address immediate operational needs but also to capture a rapidly growing market. The electric vehicle market, valued at USD 331.9 million in 2024, is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 18.2%. This move is further supported by robust government initiatives, such as the PM E-Drive, statelevel policies, and PLI schemes, offering an excellent opportunity to localize production and create a fully 'Make-in-India' product. With our new subsidiary, Easy Green Mobility, and an initial investment of INR 200 crore, we are committed to setting new standards in sustainable transit and expanding our presence in the booming EV and eMobility sector

YoloBus is transforming intercity travel across India with its premium services, operating on 250+ routes and redefining the travel experience with superior comfort, sustainability, and efficiency. Committed to eco-friendly mobility, YoloBus is deploying state-of-the-art electric buses featuring zero-carbon emissions, minimal noise pollution, and cutting-edge travel technology. These buses are designed for a seamless journey, equipped with real-time tracking, sanitized cabins, onboard entertainment, and punctual departures. With introduction of new electric buses company plans to expand its network to 400+ routes by the end of this year and expand exponentially in coming years, YoloBus is setting new benchmarks in sustainable transportation, enhancing mobility for both tourists and daily commuters while fostering a cleaner, more efficient transport ecosystem in India.

