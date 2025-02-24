Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Indus Towers to offer expense management services

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Indus Towers to provide employee expense management and benefits services.

According to an exchange filing, the company will offer these services to Indus Towers under the terms of the agreement, which is set to begin on 15th February 2025 and will continue until terminated in accordance with mutually agreed terms.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 21st February 2025, after market hours.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.45% to Rs 344.05 on the BSE.

