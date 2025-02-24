GHCL Textiles slides as CFO, Gaurav V resigns

GHCL Textiles slipped 2.88% to Rs 73.80 after the company announced that Gaurav V. has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective from 31 March 2025.

According to an exchange filing, Gaurav V. has tendered his resignation to pursue a new career opportunity for personal reasons.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 22 February 2025.

GHCL Textiles is engaged in the purpose of the transfer of textile business (spinning business).

The companys standalone net profit surged 108.7% to Rs 9.37 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.49 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operation jumped 16.6% YoY to Rs 285 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 24th February 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 706.28 crore on the BSE.

