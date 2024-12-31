APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 2.66%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1562.35, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1562.35, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 23596.55078125. The Sensex is at 77995.46, down 0.32%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 3.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8609.85, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1588.7, up 3.53% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 2.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 163.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News