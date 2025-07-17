Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ECB proposals worth $2.73 billion filed under automatic route in May 2025

ECB proposals worth $2.73 billion filed under automatic route in May 2025

According to the latest data from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indian companies including NBFCs filed $2.73 billion in ECB proposals in May 2025, under the automatic route. RBI data showed that with no applications under the approval route. In FY25, Indian companies ECB filings hit a record $61.18 billion, marking a 26% spurt year-on-year.

