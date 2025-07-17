Maruti Suzuki India hikes Baleno, Ertiga prices after making 6 airbags standard

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price hike for Baleno and Ertiga models after adding six airbags as standard safety feature.
According to the automaker, the inclusion of additional airbags has led to a 1.4% rise in the ex-showroom price of the Ertiga, while the Baleno will see a more modest increase of 0.5%.
This price hike came into effect on 16th July 2025.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The company has reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.08% to Rs 12,555.80 on the BSE.
