Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 811.05/share

State Bank of India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 811.05/share

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 811.05 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

The floor price of Rs 811.05 is at a discount of 2.47% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 831.55 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public-sector banking, and financial services statutory body. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 57.43% stake in the bank.

The banks standalone net profit declined by 9.93% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18,642.59 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 20,698.35 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, total income increased 12.04% YoY to Rs 1,43,876.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 835.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JTL Inds dips as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 163 cr in FY26

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; realty shares surge

UIDAI takes proactive measures to maintain continued accuracy

Diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector, says PHDCCI

Godrej Properties climbs after securing 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story