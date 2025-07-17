Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UIDAI takes proactive measures to maintain continued accuracy

UIDAI takes proactive measures to maintain continued accuracy

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
In order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation. The UIDAI has started deactivating Aadhaar of deceased persons to prevent misuse of their identity proof, and disabled over 1.17 crore such unique 12-digit numbers till date, an official statement said on Wednesday. As part of initiatives, the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has started a new service - Reporting of Death of a Family Member - on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 24 states and Union Territories (UTs), to allow individuals to report the death of their family members."In order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken the following measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation," the statement said.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

