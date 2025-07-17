Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Inds dips as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 163 cr in FY26

JTL Inds dips as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 163 cr in FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JTL Industries fell 5.01% to Rs 77.42 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 46.83% to Rs 163.24 crore, despite a 5.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,438.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax dropped 46.24% year on year (YoY) to Rs 218.94 crore during the quarter under review.

EBITDA tumbled 41.56% to Rs 233.7 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 399.9 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin declined 346 bps to 4.3% in Q1 FY26 as against 7.8% in Q1 FY25.

Sales volume increased by 26.53% YoY to 108,406 MT compared to 85,674 MT in Q1FY25. Notably, value-added products contributed 20% to the companys total sales mix, with sales volumes of 22,039 MT, driven by strong demand across key markets.

The Mangaon plant has a total installed capacity of 450,000 MTPA, including 250,000 MTPA with Direct Forming Technology (DFT). An additional 300,000 MTPA capacity for ARW/API-grade ERW pipes is expected to be commissioned within a year. Furthermore, the company is adding 400,000 MTPA of GI COIL capacity, enhancing the pre-galvanized product range, with commissioning expected by Q3FY26. A 600,000 MTPA color-coated coil capacity is also being added, enhancing the color-coated product range by H1FY27, the company stated in the exchange filing.

The demand for structural steel tubes is driven by government commitments to bolster infrastructure in sectors such as construction, oil & gas, water supply, and agriculture. The Indian warehousing sector is projected to experience significant growth, with demand expected to reach approximately 1.2 billion square feet by 2027.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI pipes, MS black pipes, hollow sections, and solar structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; realty shares surge

UIDAI takes proactive measures to maintain continued accuracy

Diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector, says PHDCCI

Godrej Properties climbs after securing 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 19 cr

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story