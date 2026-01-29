eClerx Services climbs on strong Q3 FY26 earnings, bonus issue boost

eClerx Services rose 4.57% to Rs 4,623.20 after the company posted a strong set of Q3 FY26 numbers and announced a 1:1 bonus issue.

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 40.1% YoY to Rs 191.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 137.2 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax rose 4.8% from Rs 183.19 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 25.4% YoY to Rs 1,070.3 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 853.8 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue rose about 6.5% QoQ from Rs 1,004.85 crore in Q2 FY26.

In dollar terms, operating revenue rose 20.9% YoY to $121.7 million from $100.7 million a year ago and increased 5.4% sequentially.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 250.1 crore in Q3 FY26, up 35.9% YoY from Rs 184 crore in Q3 FY25 and higher by 2.1% compared with Rs 245 crore in the previous quarter. EBIT for the quarter came in at Rs 261.2 crore, registering a 35.9% YoY increase and a 2.1% sequential rise. On the cost front, total expenses rose 22.86% YoY to Rs 794.07 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses increased 25% YoY to Rs 654 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense climbed 29.4% YoY to Rs 46.3 crore. Finance costs rose to Rs 9.9 crore from Rs 8.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.