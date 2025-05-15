Tata Capital standalone net profit declines 15.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.16% to Rs 5665.97 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital declined 15.72% to Rs 654.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 776.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.16% to Rs 5665.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3876.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.09% to Rs 2594.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2492.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.68% to Rs 21886.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13289.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5665.973876.5721886.2913289.8566.9073.4166.4975.84984.481014.003715.803452.30889.06951.363375.383208.63654.79776.922594.282492.45

