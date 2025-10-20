Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 168.87 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries declined 28.91% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 168.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.168.87128.585.4510.155.139.674.239.004.185.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News