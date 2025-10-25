Coforge consolidated net profit rises 85.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.73% to Rs 3985.70 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 85.95% to Rs 375.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 202.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.73% to Rs 3985.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3025.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3985.703025.6018.3813.97730.10447.20558.20333.20375.80202.10

