SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 9.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 9.98% to Rs 444.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 404.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 4960.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4421.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4960.984421.0424.5828.24634.78595.56599.77545.21444.77404.42

