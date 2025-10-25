IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 46.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.86% to Rs 2.68 crore

Net profit of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities rose 46.58% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.86% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.681.93-1029.85-1235.239.636.579.636.579.636.57

