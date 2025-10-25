BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit rises 783.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.62% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities rose 783.33% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 54.62% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.264.9834.96-1.200.790.080.790.080.530.06

