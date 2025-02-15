Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.38% to Rs 229.78 crore

Net Loss of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 78.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.38% to Rs 229.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 316.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.229.78316.401.612.694.33-103.15-11.28-120.27-11.21-78.83

