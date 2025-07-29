Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.95% to Rs 9.24 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling declined 2.38% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.95% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.2411.4054.7671.849.2910.068.999.827.807.99

