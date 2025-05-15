Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 83.21% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net Loss of Ecoboard Industries reported to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.21% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.26% to Rs 12.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.8110.78 -83 12.7229.76 -57 OPM %-161.337.24 --71.23-10.58 - PBDT-2.190.55 PL -8.58-3.73 -130 PBT-2.470.28 PL -9.72-4.84 -101 NP-6.16-2.15 -187 -18.28-7.27 -151

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

