Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Ecoboard Industries reported to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.21% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.26% to Rs 12.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

