Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GKW reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GKW reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.03% to Rs 7.22 crore

Net profit of GKW reported to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.03% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.45% to Rs 32.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.227.85 -8 32.7838.77 -15 OPM %72.71-33.76 --30.5451.33 - PBDT4.64-2.63 LP -9.2720.22 PL PBT3.11-2.93 LP -12.3219.09 PL NP3.80-3.88 LP -18.4713.85 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wendt (India) as foreign promoter plans exit via OFS

Alembic Pharma rises on USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Bulls break free on zero-tariff buzz and oil relief; Nifty ends above 25,050 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.92%, NIFTY climbs 1.60%

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story