Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 31.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Sales rise 778.95% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Longspur International Ventures declined 31.03% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 778.95% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.680.76 779 OPM %4.4967.11 -PBDT0.260.41 -37 PBT0.250.39 -36 NP0.200.29 -31

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

