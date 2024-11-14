Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 31.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 778.95% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Longspur International Ventures declined 31.03% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 778.95% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.680.764.4967.110.260.410.250.390.200.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News