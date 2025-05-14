Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 1281.30 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers declined 9.92% to Rs 137.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 1281.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1223.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.24% to Rs 415.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 4492.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4001.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

