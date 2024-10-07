Rama Steel records 42% YoY rise in Q2 steel sales volume

Rama Steel Tubes said that it has registered a sales volume of 50,921.67 tons in Q2 FY25, which is higher 42% as compared to the sales volume of 35,780.327 tons recorded in Q2 FY24.

On a sequential basis, the volume is higher by 36%. Sales volume for Q1 FY25 were 37,365.55 tons in Q1 FY25.

The company has reported sales volume of 88,287.22 tons for H1 FY25 compared to 84,218.01 tons posted in H1 FY24, up 5% YoY.

Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Steel Pipes and related products.