Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit declines 84.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Sales decline 21.88% to Rs 16.17 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance declined 84.90% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.88% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.15% to Rs 14.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.84% to Rs 107.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.1720.70 -22 107.03128.70 -17 OPM %64.87106.43 -58.0479.20 - PBDT1.379.66 -86 20.8138.16 -45 PBT0.739.46 -92 18.1837.10 -51 NP1.067.02 -85 14.4127.79 -48

First Published: May 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

