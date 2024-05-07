Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Va Tech Wabag approves proposal for shareholders agreement for execution of Thane Municipal Corporation project

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 May 2024

The board of Va Tech Wabag at its meeting held on 07 May 2024 has approved the proposal to enter into and execute the Shareholders Agreement amongst VA Tech Wabag; Kopri Bio Engineering (Kopri Bio) and A K Electrical and Works (AKEPL) for the following:

To record the terms and conditions between the equity shareholders over the rights and responsibilities for execution of the project towards Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) in relation to developing, operating and maintaining (a) a 120 MLD sewage treatment plant at Kopri, Thane (East) and, (b) a power generation facility and tertiary treatment plant, for the sale of tertiary treated water of sewage treatment plant at Kopri, Thane (East), awarded by Thane Municipal Corporation on competitive bidding basis.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

