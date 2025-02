Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 116.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 116.44% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.375.7069.3990.002.151.062.080.981.580.73

