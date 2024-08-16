Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 124.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.79% to Rs 24.09 croreNet profit of Edvenswa Enterprises rose 124.00% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.79% to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.0919.00 27 OPM %13.499.95 -PBDT3.242.21 47 PBT2.932.02 45 NP2.241.00 124
