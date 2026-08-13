Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC to acquire Ultrafresh Modular Solutions (a TTK Prestige subsidiary)

EFC to acquire Ultrafresh Modular Solutions (a TTK Prestige subsidiary)

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
EFC (I) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions (Ultrafresh), subject to completion of the conditions precedent to the agreement. The cost of acquisition is Rs 54 crore.

Ultrafresh is a 51% subsidiary of TTK Prestige. It is an established player in India's modular home solutions segment, offering modular kitchens, wardrobes and other customized modular furniture. The brand follows an integrated approach encompassing design, manufacturing, supply and installation, with a focus on quality, functionality, customization and contemporary design. It also owns a manufacturing plant at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Zodiac Energy consolidated net profit rises 160.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 269.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 1372.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.03% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Next Story