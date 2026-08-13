EFC to acquire Ultrafresh Modular Solutions (a TTK Prestige subsidiary)

Ultrafresh is a 51% subsidiary of TTK Prestige. It is an established player in India's modular home solutions segment, offering modular kitchens, wardrobes and other customized modular furniture. The brand follows an integrated approach encompassing design, manufacturing, supply and installation, with a focus on quality, functionality, customization and contemporary design. It also owns a manufacturing plant at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.
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