Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 17.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.77% to Rs 4888.11 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 17.52% to Rs 1170.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 995.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 4888.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4115.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4888.114115.6024.5726.491640.091445.421460.821297.881170.50995.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News