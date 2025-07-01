Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor registers total auto sales to 4.02 lakh units in June'25

TVS Motor registers total auto sales to 4.02 lakh units in June'25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company has registered sales of 402,001 units in June 2025, which is higher by 20% as compared with the 333,646 units sold in June 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 20%, with sales increasing to 322,168 units in June 2025 from 385,698 units in June 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 10% with sales increasing from 255,734 units in June 2024 to 281,012 units in June 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 152,701 units in June 2024 to 188,774 units in June 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 26% with sales increasing from 128,986 units in June 2024 to 162,291 units in June 2025.

Electric vehicles sales grew by 10.13% to 14,400 units in June 2025 from 15,859units in June 2024. While the retails of TVS iQube continue to be robust, disruptions in the EV supply chain, particularly concerning magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 54% with sales increasing from 76,074 units in June 2024 to 117,145 units in June 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 58% with sales increasing from 66,434 units in June 2024 to 104,686 units in June 2025.

Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 42% YoY to 16,303 units in June 2025.

The companys two wheeler segment registered the growth of 17%.with sales increasing from 10.56 Lakh units in Q1 FY25 to 12.32 Lakh units in the Q1 FY26. Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 0.31 Lakh units in FY 2024-25 to 0.45 Lakh units in the current quarter.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The company reported 75.53% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 852.12 crore on 16.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,550.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.98% to Rs 2,890.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M&M total sales rises 14% YoY to 78,969 units in June'25

Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Motors records 11% decline in June sales

Kuantum Papers restarts Paper Machine-4 (PM4) on completion of upgradation

IndusInd Bank launches 'INDIE for Business' for empowering MSMEs

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story