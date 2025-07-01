TVS Motor registers total auto sales to 4.02 lakh units in June'25

TVS Motor Company has registered sales of 402,001 units in June 2025, which is higher by 20% as compared with the 333,646 units sold in June 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 20%, with sales increasing to 322,168 units in June 2025 from 385,698 units in June 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 10% with sales increasing from 255,734 units in June 2024 to 281,012 units in June 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 152,701 units in June 2024 to 188,774 units in June 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 26% with sales increasing from 128,986 units in June 2024 to 162,291 units in June 2025.

Electric vehicles sales grew by 10.13% to 14,400 units in June 2025 from 15,859units in June 2024. While the retails of TVS iQube continue to be robust, disruptions in the EV supply chain, particularly concerning magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term. The company's total exports registered a growth of 54% with sales increasing from 76,074 units in June 2024 to 117,145 units in June 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 58% with sales increasing from 66,434 units in June 2024 to 104,686 units in June 2025. Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 42% YoY to 16,303 units in June 2025.

The companys two wheeler segment registered the growth of 17%.with sales increasing from 10.56 Lakh units in Q1 FY25 to 12.32 Lakh units in the Q1 FY26. Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 0.31 Lakh units in FY 2024-25 to 0.45 Lakh units in the current quarter. TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. The company reported 75.53% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 852.12 crore on 16.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,550.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.