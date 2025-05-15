Oil India Ltd Slips 0.88%

Oil India Ltd has added 13.28% over last one month compared to 8.07% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 5.85% rise in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd fell 0.88% today to trade at Rs 415.05. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.18% to quote at 26925.65. The index is up 8.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd decreased 0.83% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 0.8% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 5.24 % over last one year compared to the 11.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil India Ltd has added 13.28% over last one month compared to 8.07% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 5.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4234 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 767.3 on 30 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 322.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News