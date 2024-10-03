Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 3.14%, BSE Auto index Drops 2.14%

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 1.08% over last one month compared to 1.83% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd lost 3.14% today to trade at Rs 4815.15. The BSE Auto index is down 2.14% to quote at 59926.42. The index is up 1.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd decreased 2.94% and Apollo Tyres Ltd lost 2.56% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 67.45 % over last one year compared to the 27.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

