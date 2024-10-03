JSW Steel Ltd Spikes 1.87%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 12.45% over last one month compared to 8.98% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd rose 1.87% today to trade at Rs 1046.9. The BSE Metal index is up 0.33% to quote at 34746.69. The index is up 8.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 1.33% and NMDC Ltd added 0.35% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 53.95 % over last one year compared to the 27.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

