JSW Steel Ltd Spikes 1.87%

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd has added 12.45% over last one month compared to 8.98% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd rose 1.87% today to trade at Rs 1046.9. The BSE Metal index is up 0.33% to quote at 34746.69. The index is up 8.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 1.33% and NMDC Ltd added 0.35% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 53.95 % over last one year compared to the 27.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 12.45% over last one month compared to 8.98% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26159 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 87635 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1059.95 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 723.15 on 01 Nov 2023.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

