China benchmark rise after factory PMI data

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as China's factory activity data painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy and investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence waned.

Upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and political risks in Indonesia and Thailand were also in focus.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump defended $183.1 billion in tariff revenues as economic driver after a U.S. appeals court declared most of his tariffs illegal, giving the administration until October 14 to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.46 percent to 3,875.53 after surveys showed a slight improvement in Chinese factory data.