EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 30.05% to Rs 286.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 6811.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5557.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.37% to Rs 878.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 899.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 31608.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29413.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

