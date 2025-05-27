Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.05% in the March 2025 quarter

EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 6811.12 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 30.05% to Rs 286.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 6811.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5557.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.37% to Rs 878.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 899.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 31608.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29413.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6811.125557.04 23 31608.6129413.11 7 OPM %7.548.26 -8.338.80 - PBDT529.47495.65 7 2620.212596.00 1 PBT387.77382.28 1 2107.822175.22 -3 NP286.52220.31 30 878.35899.67 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 399.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Mukta Agriculture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 39.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Purohit Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story