Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 39.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.14% to Rs 233.24 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 39.01% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 233.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.68% to Rs 14.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 794.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 627.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

233.24179.22794.56627.746.326.756.226.588.216.6928.1321.905.954.6119.6413.754.493.2314.6710.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News