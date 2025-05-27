Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 39.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.14% to Rs 233.24 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 39.01% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 233.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.68% to Rs 14.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 794.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 627.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
