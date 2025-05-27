Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 399.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 399.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 39.62 crore

Net profit of Robust Hotels rose 399.03% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 247.26% to Rs 16.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 136.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.6237.85 5 136.28122.46 11 OPM %32.3637.17 -26.3825.82 - PBDT18.3012.72 44 39.6225.64 55 PBT13.957.12 96 22.097.47 196 NP10.282.06 399 16.464.74 247

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mukta Agriculture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 39.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Purohit Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

J A Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story