Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 399.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Robust Hotels rose 399.03% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 247.26% to Rs 16.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 136.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

