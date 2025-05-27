Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 63.73% to Rs 62.98 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries declined 71.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.73% to Rs 62.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.06% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 251.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales62.98173.65 -64 251.27310.88 -19 OPM %14.164.62 -11.328.96 - PBDT4.484.03 11 11.9413.60 -12 PBT2.982.09 43 5.545.78 -4 NP0.331.17 -72 3.503.98 -12

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

