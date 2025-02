EIH consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 800.17 crore

Net profit of EIH rose 20.59% to Rs 264.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 219.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 800.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 741.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.800.17741.2644.5943.76400.45361.47366.28327.62264.45219.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News