Jaypee Infratech standalone net profit rises 1384.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 502.57% to Rs 1317.22 crore

Net profit of Jaypee Infratech rose 1384.01% to Rs 1365.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 502.57% to Rs 1317.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 218.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1317.22218.6064.6944.51886.87109.34862.3192.041365.8892.04

